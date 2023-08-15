Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 2.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $74,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.49. 128,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.72 and a 200 day moving average of $322.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

