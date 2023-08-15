Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 5,893 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Post makes up approximately 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Post worth $41,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Post by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,013,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,345,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Post

Post Trading Down 0.0 %

POST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.