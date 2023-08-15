Argent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $223.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

