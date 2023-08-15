Argent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 618,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,340,000. Blackstone makes up 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

BX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 782,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,126. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

