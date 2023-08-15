Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 69,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AROW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 19,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,889. The company has a market cap of $304.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

