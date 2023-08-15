Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $61,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $15,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $11,790,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $7,890,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

ASPN traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 283,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.44.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

