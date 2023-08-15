Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CFO Sells $572,760.00 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Assurant Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.93. 186,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $172.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

