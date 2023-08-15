Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

