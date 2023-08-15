Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06. Atreca has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atreca by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

