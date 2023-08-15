AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 328.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,759 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 7,076,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,400,887. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

