AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AOCIF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
