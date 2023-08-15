Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.80. 325,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

