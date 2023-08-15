AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $721,575.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AN stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.56. 292,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
