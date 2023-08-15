AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $721,575.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AN stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.56. 292,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,446.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 44,951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $1,790,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

