Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00040440 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $109.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,604,534 coins and its circulating supply is 343,885,084 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

