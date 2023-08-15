Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Up 11.9% in July

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 111,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Avalon GloboCare Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of ALBT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 24,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,486. Avalon GloboCare has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 662.37% and a negative net margin of 1,053.75%.
Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.
