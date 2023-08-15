AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 302,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 613,322 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

AvePoint

AvePoint Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.91.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $27,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,790,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,669,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after buying an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after buying an additional 2,553,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AvePoint by 243.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 1,519,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvePoint by 949.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 1,402,604 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AvePoint by 481.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 904,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

