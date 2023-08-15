Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Avid Technology Price Performance
Avid Technology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 1,140,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,245. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
