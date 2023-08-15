Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $41.72 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $816.21 million and $41.72 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.80 or 0.00019796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,288.90 or 1.00051746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002239 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.7715395 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $36,044,140.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

