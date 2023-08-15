Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Azbil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Azbil Stock Performance

Azbil Company Profile

Shares of Azbil stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Azbil has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

