Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Azbil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.
