Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,619 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 65.1% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Tuesday.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 39,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.18.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.