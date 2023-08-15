Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.18. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

