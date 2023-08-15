Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.45 on August 25th

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMA

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.