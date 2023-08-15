Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $471.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

