Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.