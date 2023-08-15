Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.