Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 72,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

