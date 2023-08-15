Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

