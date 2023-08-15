Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.53.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

