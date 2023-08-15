Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,370 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $540.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.