Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,158.70 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6,184.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,735.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,893,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.