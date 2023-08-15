Banco Santander S.A. Sells 7,328 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

