Bank of America Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $31.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE:DK opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,471,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 646.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 783,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

