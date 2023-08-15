Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $124,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $241.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

