Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Down to $54.83

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.83, but opened at $53.32. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 46,116 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.