Barclays Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $101.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TJX. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 906,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after buying an additional 515,795 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 956.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.