Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 1st

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.3 %

BBWI opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

