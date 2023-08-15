Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 562,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

BELFB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $626.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

