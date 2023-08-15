Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 562,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
BELFB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $626.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $63.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.83%.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
