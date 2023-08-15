Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.80.

NYSE BDC opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth about $1,588,000.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

