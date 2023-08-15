Beldex Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $206.40 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.80 or 0.06261823 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,919,791 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,499,791 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.