Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 154,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,086. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

