Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $12.41 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 763,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,970. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

