Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $497,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $554,291,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 269,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

