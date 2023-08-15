Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $86,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.15. 2,248,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock worth $243,091,759 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

