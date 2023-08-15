Bell Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,798,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

