Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

