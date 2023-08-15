Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 66 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

