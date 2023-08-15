BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.80

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 39775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

