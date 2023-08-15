Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PetIQ

PetIQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.01. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,283,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 955,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.