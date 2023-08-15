Benchmark Trims Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price to $6.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 494.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $12.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.45 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola acquired 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cosmo Denicola acquired 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 428,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,851 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $652,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

