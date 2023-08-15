Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $57.33 million and $2.76 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

